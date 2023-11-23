Bulgaria Enacts Plant Protection Act Revisions Aligning with EU Standards

The National Assembly passed amendments to the Plant Protection Act in a conclusive decision during its second reading session. Vazrazhdane MP Daniel Petrov expressed unconditional support for the bill, emphasizing its unanimous approval since its initial presentation.

The amendments bring in stringent criteria mandating plant growers and traders to secure certificates attesting to the use of top-quality products. Petrov highlighted the substantial costs associated with obtaining such certifications and annual fees, signaling the industry's preparedness to comply.

The revised legislation aligns with Regulation (EU) 2019/1009, focusing on EU fertilizing products' market availability rules. It outlines operators' responsibilities regarding documentation and information presentation to plant protection inspectors and delineates penalties for contravening the EU regulation.

Included in the amendments are precise definitions for terms like "accredited laboratory," "fertilizers," "inorganic fertilizers," and "biologically active compounds." The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency gains oversight authority over the fertilizing products market.