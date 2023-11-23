Unanimous Vote: Investigative Committee on Mentally Ill Rights Formed

In a unanimous decision, Parliament has inaugurated an ad hoc committee to scrutinize reported infringements of the rights of mentally ill individuals within Bulgaria. The inquiry follows findings highlighted by both the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and the national Ombudsman. The committee's primary objective is to address these grievances and propose legislative reforms ensuring equal rights for all citizens.

With an overwhelming vote of 137 MPs in favor and none opposed or abstained, the formation of this committee signals a bipartisan commitment to rectify identified human rights concerns. A key agenda item for the committee will be the discussion and recommendation for the abolition of the interdiction institution.

Comprised of 12 MPs representing various parliamentary groups, the committee aims to operate until it exhausts its subject matter, albeit within a stipulated six-month period from its inception. Ultimately, the committee endeavors to produce a comprehensive report summarizing its findings and recommendations.

Denitsa Sacheva, a member of GERB-SDS, has been appointed as the committee's chairperson, bringing her expertise to guide this crucial investigative effort.

This pivotal initiative was set forth by MPs affiliated with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria", highlighting cross-party collaboration in addressing these critical societal issues.