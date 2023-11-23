European Commission Advocates Joint Patrols to Replace Schengen Border Checks

The European Commission has issued new recommendations aimed at enhancing cooperation among Schengen countries, proposing measures to substitute temporary border checks that were previously introduced.

Discussing the issue between May and November 2023 with the countries enforcing these border checks and those impacted by the decision, the commission recommends establishing permanent contact points. These contact points would ensure a united response to significant threats to public order or internal security, emphasizing the need for coordinated joint patrols.

To strengthen the fight against migrant trafficking, countries are urged to collaborate with European agencies like Europol, Eurojust, and Frontex. Implementation of bilateral agreements on the return of irregular migrants and mutual recognition of return decisions is encouraged.

States detecting unauthorized migrant movements should heighten police checks in internal border areas, with any reinstatement of border checks subject to continual review. In emergency cases, states may employ permanent internal border checks, designed to be mobile and incorporate modern technology.

Consulting multiple nations including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, and others before presenting these recommendations, the European Commission also proposed asylum application processing reforms. It's suggested that countries provide clearer explanations to migrants about their transfers between EU nations, monitor decisions' execution, and establish registration systems in reception centers to avoid migrant detentions but monitor their physical presence.