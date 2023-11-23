Violence in Bulgaria: Woman Beaten on Stara Zagora's Main Boulevard

Crime | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 15:33
Violence in Bulgaria: Woman Beaten on Stara Zagora's Main Boulevard

A distressing incident unfolded on a bustling boulevard in Stara Zagora, where a 34-year-old woman fell victim to an assault, as confirmed by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The alarming event occurred around 5:30 PM yesterday, prompting immediate action. The injured woman received prompt medical attention at the city's Emergency Medical Center and was discharged after initial treatment. The suspected perpetrator, a 33-year-old man, has been apprehended and is currently under detention for up to 24 hours. Legal procedures have been set in motion regarding the incident.

 

