Bulgaria: Lviv National Opera and Ballet to Grace Sofia's Stage in Exclusive Western Europe Tour Stop

Experience the vibrant artistry of the Lviv National Opera and Ballet as they take center stage at Sofia's National Palace of Culture (NDK) on May 15, 2024, in an exclusive Western Europe performance. The event, hosted under the auspices of the Ukrainian Embassy in Bulgaria, promises an enchanting showcase amid ongoing challenges due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Despite the turbulent times, the Lviv National Opera and Ballet, accompanied by Kyiv National Opera soloists, persist in their artistic endeavors, delivering numerous shows annually. As part of their 2024 tour, the troupe will captivate audiences across iconic European cities like Vienna, Zurich, Amsterdam, Brussels, Oslo, Copenhagen, and Stockholm.

In Sofia, the ballet promises an exquisite repertoire, featuring classic masterpieces like Adolphe Adam's Giselle and Ludwig Minkus' Don Quixote, alongside Ukrainian original works, including Artem Shoshin's mesmerizing creation, Closer than Love.

