Politics | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 13:51
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Farmers Demand Agriculture Minister's Resignation in Protest

A sizable gathering of approximately 100 farmers converged outside the Agriculture Ministry in Sofia, staging a protest march that aimed to amplify their demands for the immediate resignation of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev and his team.

The protesters, advocating for swift action, insisted on the prompt disbursement of de minimis aid and compensation to mitigate losses incurred due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Despite an offer to meet with a deputy minister in Vatev's absence, the demonstrators declined to send representatives inside the ministry, urging the official to join them outside instead.

Brandishing banners and placards emblazoned with statements such as "Farmers Are Humiliated," "Grave Digger Vatev, Resign," and "No Compromise on Quality," the protesters expressed discontent and specific grievances regarding the agricultural sector's current state.

The demonstration's focal points included demands for immediate financial support and highlighted concerns about product quality, encapsulated in slogans decrying the potential use of powdered milk in cheese production and the inclusion of deep-frozen meat in sausages.

The passionate assembly underscored the urgency of their requests, signaling a strong stance against what they perceive as lingering challenges in Bulgaria's agricultural landscape.

