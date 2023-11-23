FBI: US-Canada Rainbow Bridge Explosion was an Accident

The regional office of the FBI (US federal police) said that an investigation into what happened on the Rainbow Bridge between the US and Canada, where a car exploded and killed two people, found "no explosive materials and no terrorist connection".

The FBI noted that the investigation of this traffic accident has been turned over to local police. Earlier, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also said there were no indications of a terrorist attack in the bridge incident.

The car was traveling from Niagara Falls (USA) to the checkpoint on the bridge that connects the USA and Canada across the Niagara River when it exploded. The incident led to the closure of the border post and three other points in the area.

A spokesman for the city of Niagara Falls said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into barriers at the border crossing. A witness to the crash told local television that the car was coming from the American side, swerved to avoid another car, then hit a fence and exploded. The Rainbow Bridge Authority called the incident a "major accident".

Following the incident, four US-Canada border crossings were closed as a precaution, and Buffalo-Niagara International Airport instituted security checks on all vehicles. Passengers were warned to expect additional checks. The security measures created additional traffic difficulties at one of the busiest times of the year due to Thanksgiving.

About 6,000 cars cross the Rainbow Bridge daily, with freight traffic accounting for five percent, according to data from the Federal Highway Administration. The bridge was built in 1941 and is 439 meters long.