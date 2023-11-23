Hostage Situation: Houthi Commander Told “Galaxy Leader” Sailors to Make Themselves at Home

World | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 12:32
The Yemeni Houthi rebels, who captured the Galaxy Leader cargo ship with Bulgarians on board in the Red Sea, have published new video footage from the ship.

In the short clip released on the X platform (Twitter), several men in uniform are seen, among them the commander of the Houthi fleet, speaking to the crew.

The men are in an enclosed space on the ship, standing and looking visibly calm.

The commander addresses them in English with the words:

"We consider all of the crew as Yemeni people. Anything you want, we will bring it. You can consider Yemen as your own country."

There are two Bulgarians on board the ship - the captain and the first assistant captain. According to unofficial information, there are also Romanians, Ukrainians, Filipinos and people of several other nationalities.

There is still no indication that negotiations have begun for the release of the hijacked vessel.

