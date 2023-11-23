Speed Monitoring Upgrade: Bulgaria's Toll System to Issue Fines for Speeding
Bulgaria's toll system has taken a significant technological leap, now capable of detecting speeding violations using advanced software. Georgi Temelkov, Director of BG Toll, unveiled that 295 cameras deployed across the nation are now equipped to monitor drivers' speeds round the clock, marking a pioneering advancement in European toll infrastructure.
Temelkov emphasized that the toll system, acknowledged as one of Europe's most cutting-edge, has seamlessly integrated with key institutions like the Ministry of Interior, National Customs Agency, and National Revenue Agency. This collaboration ensures continuous oversight and control, bolstering the system's efficacy.
The transformative update brings an imminent consequence for speed violators, as Temelkov anticipates the commencement of fine issuance within four months. However, this rollout hinges on Parliament's approval of an amendment to the Road Traffic Act, currently enjoying unanimous support among MPs.
The impending fines mark a major shift in traffic regulation enforcement, signaling a new era of accountability and adherence to speed limits through a technology-driven approach in Bulgaria.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Up to 30 cm of Snow in Sofia Tomorrow
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 179 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Tragic Crash: Bus Carrying Children and Driver Involved in Fatal Accident near Dryanovo
- » Bulgaria Plans Extensive Integration Measures for Ukrainian Nationals
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Mixed Conditions Across the Country
- » Unanimous Vote: Investigative Committee on Mentally Ill Rights Formed