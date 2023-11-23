Bulgarian Local Elections Spark Low Confidence and Electoral Skepticism, Survey Shows
The aftermath of Bulgaria's local elections hasn't shifted the country's political landscape significantly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Research Centre Trend for "24 Chassa" daily. The findings illustrate a prevalent lack of confidence in the government, with trust levels plummeting to a mere 20%.
The survey highlighted widespread distrust in the electoral process, with a striking 47% of respondents expressing that the local elections were unjust. In contrast, only 19% believed otherwise. A substantial 59% advocated for retaining the hybrid voting system, combining paper ballots and voting machines.
Optimism for substantial change at the municipal level was muted, as 44% of those polled expressed skepticism, believing that the elections would have minimal impact. In contrast, 29% held hope for change, while 16% anticipated a deterioration in their localities.
Political preferences demonstrated the GERB party maintaining its position as the foremost political entity, garnering 24.7% support. It was trailed by We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria at 17.9% and Vazrazhdane at 15.4%. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms followed closely at 13.3%, with the Bulgarian Socialist Party at 9.4% and There is Such a People party at 4.4%.
The survey also highlighted divided opinions on early elections, with 30% advocating for them and 47% opposing the idea.
Overall, the survey signals a climate of political uncertainty and skepticism among the public following the local elections.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Minister Gabriel: Bulgaria's OECD Journey Sees Positive Recognition and Effort
- » Sofia Mayor Anticipates Breakthrough for City Council Deadlock Soon
- » Bulgarian PM Demands Dismissal of Officers Overstepping Powers in Football Protests
- » Bulgaria and Romania Anticipate Economic Surge with Schengen and Eurozone Accession
- » Economy Ministers Stress Urgency for Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Integration
- » Bulgarian Farmers Demand Agriculture Minister's Resignation in Protest