Bulgarian Local Elections Spark Low Confidence and Electoral Skepticism, Survey Shows

Politics | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 11:11
The aftermath of Bulgaria's local elections hasn't shifted the country's political landscape significantly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Research Centre Trend for "24 Chassa" daily. The findings illustrate a prevalent lack of confidence in the government, with trust levels plummeting to a mere 20%.

The survey highlighted widespread distrust in the electoral process, with a striking 47% of respondents expressing that the local elections were unjust. In contrast, only 19% believed otherwise. A substantial 59% advocated for retaining the hybrid voting system, combining paper ballots and voting machines.

Optimism for substantial change at the municipal level was muted, as 44% of those polled expressed skepticism, believing that the elections would have minimal impact. In contrast, 29% held hope for change, while 16% anticipated a deterioration in their localities.

Political preferences demonstrated the GERB party maintaining its position as the foremost political entity, garnering 24.7% support. It was trailed by We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria at 17.9% and Vazrazhdane at 15.4%. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms followed closely at 13.3%, with the Bulgarian Socialist Party at 9.4% and There is Such a People party at 4.4%.

The survey also highlighted divided opinions on early elections, with 30% advocating for them and 47% opposing the idea.

Overall, the survey signals a climate of political uncertainty and skepticism among the public following the local elections.

