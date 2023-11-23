BG-ALERT System for Early Warnings Will Be Tested Today in 5 Regions

Today, a test of the BG-ALERT system will be held on the territory of the Bulgarian regions of Kardjali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Haskovo.

From 12:00 to 12:30 a.m., a message containing text in Bulgarian and English will be broadcast. The receipt of the message on the mobile device must be one-time and accompanied by a specific sound and vibration even with silent mode enabled.

A nationwide BG-ALERT test will be held on Wednesday, November 29.