BG-ALERT System for Early Warnings Will Be Tested Today in 5 Regions

Society | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 09:43
Bulgaria: BG-ALERT System for Early Warnings Will Be Tested Today in 5 Regions

Today, a test of the BG-ALERT system will be held on the territory of the Bulgarian regions of Kardjali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Haskovo.

From 12:00 to 12:30 a.m., a message containing text in Bulgarian and English will be broadcast. The receipt of the message on the mobile device must be one-time and accompanied by a specific sound and vibration even with silent mode enabled.

A nationwide BG-ALERT test will be held on Wednesday, November 29.

