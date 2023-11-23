COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 191 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 191. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. They were found with 2,129 tests, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.9 percent.

In the last 24 hours, three people with confirmed coronavirus infection have died, bringing the number of victims of the disease to 38,612 in the country.

Active cases of COVID-19 to date are 1,012, of which 373 have been hospitalized, including 29 in intensive care. There were 39 new hospital admissions for the last 24 hours, and one patient was registered as cured. The total number of people who have recovered from the disease in Bulgaria is 1,288,147.

In the last 24 hours, 588 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 4,718,00 doses have been administered.