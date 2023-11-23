The 4-day Truce Between Israel and Hamas is Postponed

World | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 09:02
The entry into force of the 4-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is being postponed.

Yesterday, with the mediation of Qatar, it was agreed that the Palestinian group would release 50 Israeli hostages - women and children. In return, Israel would release 150 Palestinian prisoners.

According to a senior Israeli official, however, the prisoner exchange planned for today could take place tomorrow at the earliest. The 4-day ceasefire was previously set to start at 10:00 a.m. today.

Throughout the day, Israel did not stop carrying out airstrikes against the Gaza Strip.

