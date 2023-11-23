Geert Wilders' Shocking Win: Dutch Elections Witness Far-Right Surge

Dutch exit polls have projected a seismic win for Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party (PVV) in the Netherlands elections, stunning European political circles. The PVV is anticipated to secure around 35 seats in parliament, doubling its 2021 tally, as per the exit polls.

Frans Timmermans' Labour-Green coalition is predicted to claim second place with 25 seats, while the centre-right VVD, led by Dilan Yesilgoz, is expected to face setbacks, securing 24 seats—10 fewer than before.

This potential win for Wilders could signal a shift from Rutte's centrist governance, yet forming a coalition might prove challenging despite PVV's lead in seats.

While Wilders' PVV won the most seats, the chances of him becoming prime minister remain slim. The unexpected victory hints at a potential shakeup in European politics, with Wilders' eurosceptic and anti-Islamic stance taking center stage.

The PVV's campaign spotlighted anti-Islamic rhetoric, advocating for bans on headscarves, mosques, and the Quran, alongside a push for a "Nexit" from the EU.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was quick to extend congratulations, highlighting a "winds of change" sentiment.

The exit poll results triggered jubilation at Wilders' election night party, held in a quaint Scheveningen cafe, underscoring the surprise even for PVV insiders.