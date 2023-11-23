Bulgaria Serves as Transit Hub for Russian Nuclear Fuel to EU Nations Since Late 2022

Business » ENERGY | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 10:31
Since late 2022, Bulgaria has emerged as a key transit point for nuclear fuel, as revealed by the Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRA) in response to inquiries following Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's social media disclosure.

Szijjarto's statement on November 8 highlighted the transit of nuclear fuel destined for Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant, originating from Russia and passing through Bulgaria and Romania via ferry.

Subsequently, inquiries by BTA prompted the NRA to provide details. As Bulgaria's nuclear authority, NRA issues permits for nuclear material transit in compliance with national legislation.

NRA's responses indicated permits were issued in 2022 and 2023 for nuclear material transit to Hungary and other EU countries, sanctioned under the Safe Use of Nuclear Energy Act.

The NRA register outlined that the transit wasn't limited to Hungary, with multiple EU nations also receiving nuclear fuel through Bulgaria, facilitated by a Sofia-based company.

Confirming recent transit in late 2023, NRA stated no further requests for nuclear material transit had been received.

Each shipment incurs a BGN 300,000 fee for transit through Bulgaria.

