Business » ENERGY | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 07:32
Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Proposes Nearly 8% Surge in December Natural Gas Prices

Bulgargaz has suggested a 7.9% rise in December's natural gas rates, as stated on the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission's (EWRC) website. Their calculations project a price of BGN 88.61 per MWh, exclusive of access, transmission costs, excise duty, and VAT, starting December. In comparison, EWRC greenlit November's natural gas price at BGN 82.12 per MWh, marking an almost 36% increase from the previous month.

The supply forecast for December includes sources from Azerbaijan under a long-term contract, as well as liquefied natural gas from Greek traders DEPA and Mytilineos. Additionally, natural gas production from the Chiren underground storage facility is expected.

Bulgargaz disclosed that the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector's access and transmission costs for the Azerbaijani contract gas volumes are projected at BGN 2.83 million, incorporated into the pricing.

Regarding the liquefied natural gas from Greek companies, the supply arrangement was secured post participation in 2022 capacity allocation tenders. DEPA and Mytiline

