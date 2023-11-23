Bulgargaz Proposes Nearly 8% Surge in December Natural Gas Prices
Bulgargaz has suggested a 7.9% rise in December's natural gas rates, as stated on the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission's (EWRC) website. Their calculations project a price of BGN 88.61 per MWh, exclusive of access, transmission costs, excise duty, and VAT, starting December. In comparison, EWRC greenlit November's natural gas price at BGN 82.12 per MWh, marking an almost 36% increase from the previous month.
The supply forecast for December includes sources from Azerbaijan under a long-term contract, as well as liquefied natural gas from Greek traders DEPA and Mytilineos. Additionally, natural gas production from the Chiren underground storage facility is expected.
Bulgargaz disclosed that the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector's access and transmission costs for the Azerbaijani contract gas volumes are projected at BGN 2.83 million, incorporated into the pricing.
Regarding the liquefied natural gas from Greek companies, the supply arrangement was secured post participation in 2022 capacity allocation tenders. DEPA and Mytiline
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Serves as Transit Hub for Russian Nuclear Fuel to EU Nations Since Late 2022
- » Bulgaria's Economy Minister Predicts Stable Fuel Costs Post-Russian Oil Derogation
- » Bulgaria's Finance Minister Calms Concerns Over Russian Oil Derogation Impact"
- » Bulgaria's Lukoil Faces Production Shutdown Threat Due to Export Quota Shift
- » Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Exempt Bulgartransgaz from Gazprom Fees
- » European Commissioner Urges Bulgaria to End Russian Energy Dependency