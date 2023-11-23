Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy but Warmer

Thursday unveils a blend of clouds and precipitation across the country. The winds will ease in the morning, followed by a West-Southwest turn, signaling a rise in temperatures. Anticipate highs of 7-12°C, hitting around 9°C in Sofia.

Across the mountains, expect cloudy, foggy conditions with intermittent rain below 1,800 m and snowfall higher up. A moderate to strong West wind is predicted post-midday. At 1,200 m, temperatures might hit 7°C, dropping to 2°C at 2,000 m.

Meanwhile, along the Black Sea coast, clouds will dominate, accompanied by sporadic rainfall. Early Northeast winds will dwindle, shifting to the Southwest later. Temperatures might range between 9-12°C, with sea temperatures around 9-11°C and a sea swell measuring 3-4.