Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy but Warmer

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 07:10
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy but Warmer Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Thursday unveils a blend of clouds and precipitation across the country. The winds will ease in the morning, followed by a West-Southwest turn, signaling a rise in temperatures. Anticipate highs of 7-12°C, hitting around 9°C in Sofia.

Across the mountains, expect cloudy, foggy conditions with intermittent rain below 1,800 m and snowfall higher up. A moderate to strong West wind is predicted post-midday. At 1,200 m, temperatures might hit 7°C, dropping to 2°C at 2,000 m.

Meanwhile, along the Black Sea coast, clouds will dominate, accompanied by sporadic rainfall. Early Northeast winds will dwindle, shifting to the Southwest later. Temperatures might range between 9-12°C, with sea temperatures around 9-11°C and a sea swell measuring 3-4.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, temperatures, cloudy, wind
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria