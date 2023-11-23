Bulgaria Mulls Citizenship Changes Over Hate Speech: North Macedonia Prime Example

Society | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 10:12
Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed amendments to the Law on Bulgarian Citizenship, suggesting the revocation of citizenship if individuals holding Bulgarian passports engage in offensive or hateful speech against the state, its people, institutions, or national symbols. The proposal aims to emphasize obligations, including adherence to Bulgarian laws and respect for the country's institutions and symbols.

The move comes amid concerns primarily stemming from incidents involving North Macedonia, where hate speech has been a significant issue. Bulgaria has pressed North Macedonia to address hate speech as a condition for advancing EU membership negotiations, alongside demands for historical clarifications and constitutional changes. Yet, progress on this front has been limited.

Recent incidents in North Macedonia have heightened tensions. Attacks on Bulgarian cultural clubs led to their deregistration, citing contentious names. These attacks culminated in violent episodes, such as the assault on Hristiyan Pendikov, the secretary of the "Boris III" club in Ohrid, and an assault on Bekir Kadrieski, chairman of the "Shemeto" Bulgarian association in Struga.

Curiously, despite these tensions, Macedonian citizens have been among the top applicants for Bulgarian citizenship, with over 129,000 applicants based on Bulgarian origin between 2001 and 2022.

The proposal underscores Bulgaria's determination to uphold respect and allegiance to the state while tackling hate speech, particularly from recipients of Bulgarian citizenship.

