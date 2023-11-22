Sofia Areas Left Cold: Heating and Hot Water Cuts Affect Multiple Districts

A large part of the center and several areas of Sofia are without hot water and heating.

The accident affects the residents of "Slivnitsa" Blvd., "Hristo Botev" Blvd., "Parchevich" St., "Knyaz Boris I" St., "Patriarch Evtimii" Blvd., "Praga" Blvd., "Dospat" St. Gen. Totleben Blvd., Joakim Kirchovski St., Dobrudzhanski Kray St. and Opalchenska St.

According to the Toplofikatsia website, the problem will be fixed by tomorrow evening at 10 p.m.

There were also accidents in parts of the neighborhoods "Ovcha Kupel 1", "Nadezhda 3", "Mladost 4", "Borovo", "Hadji Dimitar", "Iztok" and "Yavorov".

In "Iztok" and "Yavorov" the promised restoration of heating and hot water is for today, in the other places - tomorrow evening.