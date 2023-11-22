Alert: Bulgaria Braces for Rising River Levels After Heavy Rain Forecast

The Ministry of Environment and Water in Bulgaria issued a cautionary forecast on Wednesday, warning of anticipated rises in river levels across several basins due to impending heavy precipitation over the next few days. The ministry's advisory highlighted specific areas that are likely to witness heightened water levels from Wednesday through Saturday.

Anticipating an immediate impact, the Danubian basin is slated to experience a substantial surge on Wednesday. As the week progresses, evenings and nights on Friday and Saturday are predicted to bring rain and snow showers, further escalating water levels in the lower sections of rivers situated west of the Vit and in basins west of the Iskar.

Moreover, the Black Sea basin is also on alert, particularly the rivers south of Varna, including Sredetska, Fakiyska, Ropotamo, Dyavolska, and Veleka, expecting escalated water levels by Saturday afternoon.

In the White Sea basin, a similar trend is anticipated, focusing on the lower sections of the Tundzha and Arda rivers, with foreseen rain and snow showers on Saturday potentially affecting water levels.

The ministry's cautionary forecast serves as a preemptive measure to alert residents and authorities in these regions to the possibility of rising water levels in their respective river basins. The advisory aims to prompt vigilance and preparedness among local communities as Bulgaria braces for potential river swells amidst the forecasted heavy precipitation.