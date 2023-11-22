Exploring Home and Beyond: Bulgarian Tourism Flourishes in Q3 2023

In the latest findings from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), Bulgarian tourism in the third quarter of 2023 surged beyond the figures recorded in the prosperous year of 2019. With 1,822,300 Bulgarian residents embarking on tourist trips, this marked a notable rise from the 1,733,900 trips made in the same period four years ago.

The data revealed that 72.5% of travelers explored only within Bulgaria, 20.7% ventured solely abroad, while 6.8% experienced both domestic and international destinations. Compared to the previous year, there was an overall 4.2% increase in the number of individuals aged 15 or above undertaking trips.

The age group of 25-44 accounted for the majority, constituting 39.6% of all travelers at 721,100. Notably, domestic travel was the dominant choice across all age brackets, particularly among those aged 65 or older, where 79.3% explored within the country. Among 15-24-year-olds, a quarter ventured abroad, the highest proportion among the various age groups in Q3 2023.

The primary purpose for most trips, whether domestic (70.0%) or international (76.7%), was holiday and recreation. Independent travel was prevalent, with 84.6% of all private trips being self-organized. Among these, 89.2% of domestic trips and 68.8% of international trips were conducted without prior bookings.

Interestingly, the expenditure pattern on trips showed a shift from 2019. In the recent quarter, food expenses constituted the highest share at 39.2% for domestic trips and 33.5% for outbound travel. This marks a change from 2019 when food accounted for 44.5% of domestic spending and transport led with 30.1% for international trips.