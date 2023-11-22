Boyko Borissov: The Cabinet will Hold at Least Until December 15

The "assembly" between GERB-SDS, WCC-DB and DPS will strengthen the cabinet at least until December 15, it became clear from the words of GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

He explained to journalists in the parliament that two important meetings are coming up in December - on December 6 and 15, when the final changes to the Constitution will be voted on. According to him, until this commitment is fulfilled, the majority will be stable.

"The real drama will come in the rotation, because in December we have two very important dates - December 6 and 15 for the change of the Constitution. This will necessarily hold us until then. If we find the strength with our colleagues to produce good news not for the media, but for entire sectors to understand what is best, or if the practice of looking for scandals instead of unifying topics continues, then the best thing is to break up this 'assembly' and go to new negotiations, new elections."

Borissov said that he personally voted "for" the rejection of the vote of no confidence against the cabinet, and then Kiril Petkov called to thank him. From the ranks of the parliamentary group, only the leader of the SDS, Rumen Hristov, supported the overthrow of the cabinet.

"Society is still not ready with anything that could replace this (government) with a better one. As of today. Tomorrow may be different," said the GERB leader.

Boyko Borissov made a request that if the cabinet lasts until the rotation, then GERB will ask to have its own ministers.

GERB disavow Kalin Stoyanov, but did not demand his resignation

Boyko Borissov denied Kiril Petkov's claims that the nomination of Kalin Stoyanov for interior minister was by GERB. According to him, the arrangement with the WCC-DB was that the ministers were theirs, and the deputy ministers were GERB's. Until recently, it was officially claimed that GERB has no representatives in the Council of Ministers, including deputy ministers, and their role is to control their "non-coalition" partner at the legislative level in the parliament. This thesis was launched by both WCC-DB and GERB-SDS.

"When the topic of the Ministry of Internal Affairs came up, I told them that he should be an expert, a professional, equally distant from everyone. I suggested that he be chosen from those available, appointed by them, on their time... - the chief of the police, the chief of the GDBOP and the chief of the gendarmerie," said Borissov.

According to him, Kiril Petkov then suggested Kalin Stoyanov. Borissov denied that he had talked to Stoyanov and even that he knew him, but that he had only agreed to this nomination. After that, he repeated Delyan Peevski's thesis that in recent months WCC-DB started a war against the interior minister because he did not want to interfere in the election process or participate in party appointments in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The leader of GERB added that the minister's resignation could not be requested, as he was an expert and not a political person, for whom political responsibility was also borne.

GERB wants two new parliamentary committees.

Borissov announced that GERB-SDS will support the creation of a commission of inquiry to investigate the police violence during the protest against the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU):

"They must understand once and for all that when a person has fallen, they handcuff him and fight in the streets. You don't continue to fight and kick. This is not the honor of the epaulet... I cannot protect a policeman who kicks a fallen man. But I can't even agree to a change of minister, because he does not favor party appointments."

Earlier today, the chairman of the parliamentary group of DPS, Delyan Peevski, announced that the Movement will not support the commission of inquiry into police violence, requested by WCC-DB, because "the boys have done their job". However, the MP sanctioned under "Magnitsky" announced that tomorrow they will propose the creation of a temporary commission for the case in the Ministry of e-Governance regarding the certification of the machines. The leader of GERB announced that they will support the creation of this commission as well.