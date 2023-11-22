PM Denkov Advocates EU Unity Amidst Russian Hybrid Warfare on Bulgaria

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed the 12th plenary debate titled "This is Europe" in Strasbourg, emphasizing Bulgaria's commitment to contribute significantly to the development of the European Union (EU). Denkov highlighted Bulgaria's rich history as one of Europe's oldest nations and pointed out ongoing attempts by Russia to exert influence through targeted hybrid attacks. He criticized Russia's exploitation of economic ties and cultural connections to divide Bulgarian society between pro-Russia and Euro-Atlantic groups.

Denkov stressed that Bulgaria's complete EU and NATO membership is pivotal for the nation's democratic growth. He advocated for Bulgaria's integration into Schengen and the euro area to solidify its European ties further.

Touching upon global conflicts, Denkov referenced the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation, and other geopolitical tensions worldwide. He urged a united and robust Europe to play a more active role globally, strengthen ties with NATO allies, and enhance defense capabilities, including contemplating the idea of a unified European military force.

The Prime Minister highlighted Bulgaria's support for EU expansion into regions like the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia. He called for a new EU strategy to differentiate between war refugees and economic migrants, seeking a balance between solidarity and practical opportunities.

Denkov strongly asserted Bulgaria's readiness for Schengen accession, denouncing any further delay as detrimental and discouraging for the country.