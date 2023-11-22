Bulgaria's Economic Council Bolsters Support for Eurozone Entry by 2025

In a recent meeting between the Economic and Social Council (ESC) representatives and the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev, the ESC reaffirmed its staunch support for Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone by January 1, 2025. This reassertion came after the ESC presented a Resolution on Bulgaria's eurozone membership, emphasizing the country's aim to adopt the euro as its currency by the specified date.

The ESC, composed of diverse organizations representing Bulgarian civil society, stands united in their advocacy for Bulgaria's eurozone membership. During the meeting, the council highlighted its intention to engage various organizations to conduct a comprehensive information campaign to raise public awareness and understanding about the euro adoption.

BNB Governor Dimitar Radev praised the ESC's commitment to disseminating accurate information on the eurozone entry, emphasizing the significance of the consensus achieved among different sectors of society, including employers, employees, and NGOs, in support of Bulgaria's euro adoption efforts. Radev also briefed the ESC on the BNB's ongoing initiatives and preparations concerning Bulgaria's transition to the euro.

This reaffirmation from the ESC further solidifies Bulgaria's concerted efforts and widespread support across societal groups as the country steers toward its eurozone integration by 2025.