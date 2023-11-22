Bulgaria Set to Welcome 1.7 Million+ International Visitors This Winter

Bulgaria is gearing up to welcome more than 1.7 million international tourists this winter season, marking a notable surge compared to 2019, according to Rumen Draganov, Director of the Institute of Analysis and Assessment in Tourism (IAAT). Alongside this influx, around 3.5 million Bulgarians are anticipated to embark on domestic travel during this period.

Amidst ongoing global conflicts, Draganov reassures that despite these challenges, Bulgaria's tourism framework remains largely unaffected. Forecasts for 2024 are optimistic, showing an expected 5% increase over 2019's tourism figures.

A significant portion, around 62%, of the incoming tourists are anticipated to originate from European Union countries, indicating a strong interest in Bulgaria's winter offerings from EU travelers.