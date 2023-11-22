"Arrest" or "Reward" Christo Grozev in Sofia
Bellingcat investigative journalist Christo Grozev appeared on posters in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia, Bulgaria. Citizens can "arrest" or "reward" Christo Grozev by tearing off a piece of paper with the corresponding inscription at the bottom of the posters pasted in the city environment.
The authors of the "ARREST/REWARD" campaign are from the Plakatkombinat.com platform. It is part of the Running Man project, inspired by stories of people fleeing terror, war, political repression and persecution. The project will be officially presented on Sunday (26 November) at 15:00 at the House of Cinema in Sofia.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Unanimous Vote: Investigative Committee on Mentally Ill Rights Formed
- » Bulgarian Artist Radoslava Antonova Kostadinova Unveils 'Haikus': A Journey Through Words and Nature
- » Lviv National Opera and Ballet to Grace Sofia's Stage in Exclusive Western Europe Tour Stop
- » Speed Monitoring Upgrade: Bulgaria's Toll System to Issue Fines for Speeding
- » Bulgaria Mulls Citizenship Changes Over Hate Speech: North Macedonia Prime Example
- » BG-ALERT System for Early Warnings Will Be Tested Today in 5 Regions