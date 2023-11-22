"Arrest" or "Reward" Christo Grozev in Sofia

Society | November 22, 2023, Wednesday // 12:37
Bulgaria: "Arrest" or "Reward" Christo Grozev in Sofia

Bellingcat investigative journalist Christo Grozev appeared on posters in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia, Bulgaria. Citizens can "arrest" or "reward" Christo Grozev by tearing off a piece of paper with the corresponding inscription at the bottom of the posters pasted in the city environment.

The authors of the "ARREST/REWARD" campaign are from the Plakatkombinat.com platform. It is part of the Running Man project, inspired by stories of people fleeing terror, war, political repression and persecution. The project will be officially presented on Sunday (26 November) at 15:00 at the House of Cinema in Sofia.

 

