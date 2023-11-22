Caution Advised: Challenging Weather Conditions Forecasted for Mountain Hikers

The Mountain Rescue Service has issued a warning regarding challenging weather conditions for mountain hiking anticipated on Wednesday. Reports indicate windy, foggy conditions alongside snow cover within the forest belt.

Anticipated weather includes rain and possible snow in higher elevations, prompting mountain rescuers to urge hikers not to underestimate the winter conditions prevalent in the mountains.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts rain showers and snow expected above 1,800 meters, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds that will shift to north-northwesterly by evening. Temperature highs are expected to reach 9 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and 3 degrees Celsius at 2,000 meters.