COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 205 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
205 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 2549 tests were done.
One person died, 23 were cured.
364 people are being treated in hospitals, 29 of them need intensive care. 53 infected people were hospitalized for the last 24 hours.
645 doses of vaccines were administered.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 191 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » WHO: COVID-19 is Still a Threat but Not a Priority
- » Bulgaria Braces for Delayed Flu Season, Expert Warn of Impending Epidemic
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 272 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Surge in Flu and Respiratory Infections Across Bulgarian Regions
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 22 New Cases in the Last 24 hours