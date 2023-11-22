COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 205 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | November 22, 2023, Wednesday // 11:30
205 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 2549 tests were done.

One person died, 23 were cured.

364 people are being treated in hospitals, 29 of them need intensive care. 53 infected people were hospitalized for the last 24 hours.

645 doses of vaccines were administered.

