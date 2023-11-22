WCC-DB Proposes Inquiry into Police Action Amid Football Protest Clashes

Politics | November 22, 2023, Wednesday // 12:07
Bulgaria: WCC-DB Proposes Inquiry into Police Action Amid Football Protest Clashes

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly for the formation of a temporary commission. This commission aims to investigate the unauthorized use of force by the Ministry of Interior during the recent clash between law enforcement and citizens protesting the Bulgarian Football Union's management on November 16.

The main objective of this body is to delve into the facts and circumstances that contributed to the escalation of tensions leading to clashes between the Ministry of Interior and the protesters.

While the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) expressed support for the commission's creation and echoed calls for Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov's resignation, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) opposes the establishment of such an investigative body.

Tags: WCC-DB, Ministry of Interior, Commission
