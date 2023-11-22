Second No-Confidence Motion Against Bulgarian Cabinet Defeated in Parliament
The Bulgarian Parliament dismissed a second no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's cabinet on Wednesday. The motion, centered on concerns regarding national security and defense, failed to garner adequate support, with 71 MPs voting in favor and 155 against.
Parliament Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov announced the motion's defeat, citing the inability to reach the required minimum of 121 votes out of a possible 240 for the motion to succeed.
The rejection marks a significant development in the ongoing parliamentary discussions surrounding the government's policies and performance, indicating continued support for Prime Minister Denkov's administration.
