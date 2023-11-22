Italy’s Ambassador Met with the Minister of Economy and Industry Bogdan Bogdanov

The ambassador of Italy in Sofia, H.E. Giuseppina Zarra, accompanied by the chairman of Confindustria Bulgaria Roberto Santorelli met with the Minister of Economy and Industry of the Republic of Bulgaria Bogdan Bogdanov.

At the center of the talks were the plans for the medium and long-term development of the Bulgarian economy by building important railway and road infrastructure and regional connectivity including that between sea and river ports as well as the construction of a second bridge over the Danube near the city of Ruse and the creation of new industrial oneszones with state support to promote local investment.

Given that, it was also considered the possibility to include Italian companies as participants in the process of the development of the Bulgarian economy.

The ambassador raised the issue of Rome's candidacy for EXPO 2030 on the eve of the meeting with the International Bureau of Exhibitions (BIE - Bureau International des Expositions), after which she continued with the topic of energy security and the issues facing Italian entrepreneurs such as difficulties in finding skilled labor.

Finally, Minister Bogdanov presented various initiatives of the Ministry in support of the attractiveness of Bulgaria as a promising and growing market for foreign companies and investors. In this context, the possible Italian-Bulgarian interactions were considered.