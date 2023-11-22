Bulgaria Braces for Delayed Flu Season, Expert Warn of Impending Epidemic

As Bulgaria's flu season remains notably delayed, Angel Kunchev, the Chief State Health Inspector, foresees an anticipated surge in influenza cases, predicting an epidemic by January. In a statement to BNT, Kunchev expressed concern over the unusual delay, highlighting that North America is already experiencing an advanced flu season, suggesting Bulgaria won't be exempt.

Dr. Kunchev attributed the delayed onset partially to the lingering effects of COVID-19 preventive measures, which inadvertently suppressed other respiratory infections. Notably, during the pandemic, a significant decline in various diseases like scarlet fever and chickenpox was observed.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccination, especially among vulnerable groups and individuals with chronic conditions, Kunchev urged the public to take advantage of the 333,000 available doses of free flu vaccine. He highlighted the convenience of the new nasal vaccine, particularly beneficial for children.

Highlighting the optimal months for immunization, Kunchev stressed the significance of acquiring immunity by December to combat the anticipated initial flu outbreaks.

Addressing a recent incident of illness among children in a Plovdiv kindergarten, Kunchev clarified that it was a viral infection, praising the management's swift containment within a single group. He cautioned against underestimating such viruses, emphasizing the need for caution to prevent wider outbreaks.

The Regional Health Inspectorate continues its investigation, urging vigilance and understanding from parents if symptomatic children are temporarily sent home, aiming to curtail potential viral spread.