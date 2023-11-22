IDF Chief Commends Gaza Forces, Vows Continued Pressure for Hostage Return

World | November 22, 2023, Wednesday // 09:06
IDF Chief Commends Gaza Forces, Vows Continued Pressure for Hostage Return

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, met with reserve forces fighting inside the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

He told the forces that their actions were creating "better conditions for the return of the hostages, and we will continue with this pressure."

"You are doing an excellent job, it is really very impressive, you came in strong here and there is very serious damage to Hamas' Beit Hanoun battalion," he added.

"Give your families a lot of appreciation, we know it's not easy," Halevi added, "we really, really appreciate the fact that you are here and tell us to go forward as much as possible, and we know that behind every one there is a family, there is a job - the whole country really appreciates it."

"On behalf of the IDF, I say to you, very much appreciated and with your spirit, we are determined to decide to move forward."

