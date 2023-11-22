Sofia and Southwest Bulgaria to Undergo BG-ALERT Warning System Test on Wednesday

On Wednesday, a functional test of the BG-ALERT early warning and notification system is scheduled to take place across several regions in Bulgaria, including Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia, and Sofia Region. The test, orchestrated by the General Directorate Fire Safety and Civil Protection, will activate the system in real-time precisely at noon.

During the test, a message will be broadcast in both Bulgarian and English languages, aiming to reach mobile devices with a distinctive sound and vibration, even if the devices are set to silent mode.

BG-ALERT serves as an essential mechanism for early warnings and emergency notifications, designed to bolster preparedness and response measures for potential crises or hazards.

This test seeks to evaluate the system's functionality and effectiveness in delivering timely alerts to the populace, ensuring that citizens are well-informed and equipped to respond appropriately in emergency situations.