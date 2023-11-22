Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy Today

The minimum temperatures today will mostly be between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia - about 5°C, along the Black Sea - from 9°C to 11°C, and the maximum - between 9°C and 14°C.

It will be mostly cloudy. Rain will fall in places in the mountainous and eastern regions of the country. It will blow weak, in Ludogorie - a moderate wind from the northeast.

It will be cloudy along the Black Sea. Rainfall will occur in the afternoon hours, more significant and in more places along the southern coast. A moderate wind will blow from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 13°C to 15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9-11°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 - 3 knots.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with rain, above about 1800 meters - from snow. A moderate wind will blow from the southwest, which by the evening will turn from the north-northwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 9°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.

On Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy, there will be light rain showers in some places. The wind will be oriented from the west-southwest, after noon it will increase and warming will begin. The minimum temperatures will be between 4°C and 9°C, and the maximum - between 7°C and 12°C.

On Friday, the wind will increase even more, especially in Eastern Bulgaria, where daytime temperatures will reach 17-19°C in some places. After a temporary reduction, cloud cover will increase again and after noon rain will begin from the northwest. In the evening, the wind in the western part of the Danube Plain will shift from the northwest and begin to cool down rapidly.

During the next 24 hours, precipitation will cover the entire country, there is an increased probability that it will be significant in some places. The cooling will continue, in the western half of the country from the northwest, in the east - from the northeast. As the temperatures drop, the rain will change to snow in most of Western and Northern Bulgaria. A snow cover will form, there will be drafts and snowfall.

On the night of Sunday and in most areas in southern Bulgaria, the rain will mix and turn into snow. On Sunday, from west to east, the rain will stop and the clouds will break and decrease. It will be windy and cold, and the temperatures will be without significant daytime movement, close to zero.