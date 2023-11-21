Houthis Lay Conditions for Release of Hijacked Ship with Bulgarians Aboard

The Yemeni rebels, represented by Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, have unveiled conditions for the potential release of the hijacked vessel "Galaxy Leader" in the Red Sea. The ship, commandeered by the Houthis on Sunday, remains a focal point of tension in the region, as reported by the YPA agency, known for its affiliation with the Houthis.

In a statement published on his social media profile, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi delineated the prerequisites for engaging in discussions about the Israeli ship's release. He insisted that a halt to American and Israeli actions in Gaza, coupled with the provision of essential resources like water, medicine, and food, would pave the way for negotiations regarding the detained vessel.

Al-Houthi justified the seizure, aligning it with the concept of reciprocity, framing the Yemeni navy's actions in response to perceived injustices by the U.S. and Israel.

The situation has triggered international concern, with Britain denouncing the illegal detention of the "Galaxy Leader" and urging the immediate release of both the ship and its crew. Reuters reported Britain's condemnation of the Houthis' actions in the Red Sea, calling for the prompt resolution of the standoff.

The hijacking of the merchant vessel, compounded by the Houthis' conditions for its release, underscores escalating tensions in the region, leaving the fate of the ship and its crew uncertain.