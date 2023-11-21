Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Hinges on Austrian Elections, Claims MEP Andrey Kovatchev

Andrey Kovatchev, MEP from the European People's Party/GERB, raised doubts about Bulgaria's imminent accession to the Schengen area, asserting that the country's entry might be delayed until after the 2024 parliamentary elections in Austria.

Speaking to reporters, Kovatchev highlighted Austria's previous lack of opposition to Bulgaria's Schengen accession until a statement by their interior minister altered the landscape.

Kovatchev suggested that the interior minister of Austria perceived the Schengen issue as a potential electoral boost for local elections, leading to a shift in their stance. Consequently, the matter gained significance and became an integral part of the political discourse.

Addressing the Netherlands' resistance to Bulgaria's Schengen accession, Kovatchev clarified that their objection primarily stemmed from concerns about Bulgarian citizens exploiting the Dutch social system rather than being directly related to Schengen regulations.

Moreover, Kovatchev expressed skepticism about Romania being separated from Bulgaria regarding Schengen accession, citing the complexities involved in creating an external border along the Danube.

As per Kovatchev's assessment, Bulgaria's Schengen journey appears entangled in the political dynamics of Austria, with the outcome of their upcoming elections likely to influence the final decision on Bulgaria's inclusion.