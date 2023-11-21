Weekend Weather Forecast: Snowy Conditions Expected Across Bulgaria

As the weekend approaches, Bulgaria braces for a notable shift in weather patterns, with forecasts predicting a continuation of cold temperatures and increased precipitation, particularly in the form of snow.

Today kicked off with temperatures hovering around 0°C, varying from minus 3°C in Dragoman to +7°C in Ruse and Vratsa. In Sofia and Dobrich, temperatures held at 0°C, with Dobrich retaining a 3 cm snow cover.

Anticipate a decline in maximum temperatures today compared to yesterday, ranging between 11°C and 16°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 11°C. Northwestern Bulgaria will experience intensified cloudiness and rain, accompanied by light to moderate south-southeast winds.

Over the next 24 hours, expect persistent significant cloud cover, albeit relatively quiet conditions at night, except for ongoing rain in North-West Bulgaria.

Tomorrow's forecast suggests minimum temperatures between 4°C and 9°C, approximately 5°C in Sofia, while maximum temperatures will span from 9°C to 14°C, with Sofia reaching about 10°C. Afternoon rainfall is anticipated in mountainous and eastern regions, with a weak to moderate north-easterly wind in Ludogorie.

Along the Black Sea, precipitation, notably in the afternoon, will be more prevalent, especially along the southern coast, with moderate northeast winds and a sea swell of 2 - 3 knots.

Mountainous areas will experience rain, possibly transitioning to snow around 1,800 meters. A moderate southwest wind will prevail, shifting to north-northwest by evening.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain cold and blustery, with extensive precipitation likely to envelop the country on Saturday. Western and Northern Bulgaria may witness significant snowfall due to sustained cold, leading to accumulations, gusts, and snow showers. By Sunday, precipitation is anticipated to cease, with clouds dispersing, though windy conditions will persist, maintaining temperatures near freezing throughout the day.

The forthcoming weekend holds the promise of wintry weather across Bulgaria, urging residents to prepare for snow-covered landscapes and continued cold temperatures.