WCC-DB Co-Leader Exposes GERB's Interior Minister, Sparks Controversy

Kiril Petkov, co-leader of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), disclosed on Nova TV's morning program that Kalin Stoyanov was put forth by GERB as a candidate for Interior Minister. This revelation follows Petkov's call for Stoyanov's resignation in the wake of recent riots in Sofia during a protest against the Bulgarian Football Union's management.

Petkov highlighted the significance of political neutrality in the Interior Ministry, especially with impending local elections, and emphasized that both WCC-DB and GERB had presented names that were mutually rejected. Stoyanov, initially considered for his lack of political affiliations and professional background in the General Directorate Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC), was eventually offered the position.

When questioned about who specifically proposed Stoyanov's name, Petkov recalled it might have been Mariya Gabriel or Boyko Borissov. Responding to Stoyanov's allegations of interference, Petkov clarified that their last conversation occurred in mid-August regarding changes in regional directorates of the Interior Ministry. Petkov denied pressuring for specific appointments, expressing concern over the removal of officials who conducted fair elections under the previous Interior Minister.

Petkov announced plans for his parliamentary group to propose a motion on Tuesday for a commission of inquiry into the recent events.