Society | November 21, 2023, Tuesday // 12:05
Bulgaria: BG-ALERT Early Warning System will be Tested Today in Four Regions

The testing of the early notification system for disasters and accidents in the regions of Burgas, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Yambol is planned for today. When the test is conducted for half an hour from 12:00 to 12:30 a.m., a message containing text in Bulgarian and English will be broadcast to users' mobile phones.

Receiving the message on the mobile device is a one-time event and is accompanied by a specific sound and vibration, even when silent mode is activated.

More tests are coming up in November, which are expected to take place on the following dates:

  • November 22 - for Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia and Sofia region
  • November 23 - for the districts of Kardzhali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Haskovo
  • November 29 - national test throughout the country.

