Third Bid for Boris Bonev to Lead Sofia Municipal Council Sparks Controversy

Amidst political maneuvering, the coalition of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia" is set to propose Boris Bonev for the third time to head the Sofia Municipal Council, municipal councilor Andrey Zografski confirmed in a statement to BNT. However, Bonev has previously fallen short of the 31 votes required for his appointment.

Zografski emphasized their coalition's commitment to not align with GERB, neither overtly nor covertly, while expressing hope for support from GERB to elect the chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council.

The dynamics at play have stirred controversy, with municipal councilor Deyan Nikolov from the Vazrazhdane party suggesting a shift in focus from national to local levels. Nikolov pointed out GERB's efforts to influence the coalition, emphasizing their belief that the coalition cannot operate without GERB's involvement.

Vili Lilkov, a municipal councilor from Blue Sofia, emphasized the necessity of a governance agreement supported by a substantial majority to prevent shifting majorities that often lead to economic concerns. Lilkov speculated on the potential challenges Bonev might face if proposed again, questioning whether Bonev might need to reconsider his candidacy.

The renewed proposal of Boris Bonev for the leadership role has ignited debates and speculations within the Sofia Municipal Council, raising questions about potential political alliances and challenges ahead.