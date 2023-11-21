Bulgarian Land Forces to Utilize National Roads for Training Operations

Bulgarian Land Force units are gearing up for a strategic operational phase as announced by the Defence Ministry. From November 21 to November 24, troops from artillery and air defense units of the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Infantry Brigade stationed in Stara Zagora, Haskovo, and Yambol are set to utilize the national road network for extensive training operations across various regions of the country.

The military units will embark on their movements on November 21, deploying from Stara Zagora, Haskovo, and Yambol to the Koren Training Area located in the Haskovo Region of South Central Bulgaria. Simultaneously, troops from Pleven will also commence their journey to the Nikolaevo Training Centre in Pleven Region, situated in the North Central part of the country.

These training maneuvers aim to enhance readiness and coordination among military personnel, fostering preparedness for diverse scenarios and ensuring operational efficiency across different terrains. The exercises, integral to maintaining the nation's defense capabilities, encompass strategic positioning, tactical deployments, and training activities vital for maintaining a robust national defense.

Following their comprehensive training initiatives, both groups of forces are scheduled to conclude their exercises and return to their home stations on November 24.