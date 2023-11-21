Orthodox Tradition: The Reverence of the Christian Family on Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary

The Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary is an esteemed event celebrated by Orthodox and Catholic Churches on November 21, recognized as a day of Christian Family and Youth by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. Families partake in mass commemorations to honor the entry of the young Mary into the temple, emphasizing spiritual responsibilities to their children.

Father Bozhidar Marinov from the Metropolitan Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross of Christ shed light on the parallels between family and the Church, citing Christ's teachings and the Christian perspective on marriage. He articulated the Christian view of marriage as the embodiment of unity, echoing biblical teachings of two becoming one flesh.

Highlighting the significance of familial unity, Father Bozhidar outlined the role of the Church in nurturing families, encouraging a life centered around the Orthodox Church's teachings, fostering peacefulness, structure, and orderliness. Stressing on the importance of Communion and ecclesial community involvement, he emphasized the integration of family life with the Church's rituals and practices.

In the Orthodox tradition, parents are entrusted with the crucial responsibility of instilling moral values and Christian teachings in their children, enriching their spiritual growth and understanding of Christian principles.

