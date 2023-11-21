COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 272 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Two hundred and seventy-two new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Four people with confirmed coronavirus infection have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The figures are similar to those of a week ago, when there were 269 new infections and five deaths.

The 272 new cases were identified from 3,272 tests (8.31 percent were positive). Nearly 56 percent of these people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,327,375. They were determined by 11,466,977 tests (11.58 percent were positive).

Two out of four people (50 percent) who lost the fight against the infection during the day were not vaccinated. The total number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is now 38,608.

There are 644 active cases.

There are 360 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 32 of them in intensive care units.

46 patients with coronavirus have been admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Nearly 70 percent of them are not vaccinated.

3,827 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in Bulgaria is 1,288,123.

In the last 24 hours, 422 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,716,776.

2,077,987 people have completed the vaccination course. 1,003,048 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 130,478 of them were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.