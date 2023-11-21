Bulgaria Set to Make a Statement at COP28 in Dubai

Bulgaria is gearing up to leave a mark at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, COP28 in Dubai, as Environment Minister Julian Popov revealed ambitious plans for the country's largest delegation yet. In a groundbreaking move, almost 200 representatives, including government officials and industry leaders, will participate in this crucial environmental summit from November 30 to December 12.

Popov highlighted the diverse composition of the Bulgarian delegation, emphasizing the inclusion of representatives from various sectors, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to heavy industries demonstrating exemplary climate responsibility.

At an information event organized by the Bulgarian National Contact Point for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Popov highlighted Bulgaria's strides in environmental efforts. He emphasized the cleanliness of Bulgarian metallurgy compared to global standards, asserting that Bulgaria's presence at COP28 will make a resounding statement.

Addressing Bulgaria's commitment to OECD instruments, Popov outlined the country's progress on multiple fronts, stressing that Bulgaria has actively engaged in 50 out of 66 environmental and water-related instruments.

Furthermore, Popov discussed the potential budget allocation of approximately BGN 5-6 billion for the vital land recultivation of coal sites previously utilized for electricity generation, signaling Bulgaria's commitment to sustainable practices.