Groundbreaking Discovery: Bubbling Reefs Unveiled in Black Sea Under NATURA 2000 Project

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 21, 2023, Tuesday // 07:50
A groundbreaking revelation emerges from the depths of the Black Sea as scientists unveil the discovery of bubbling reefs for the first time. Under the "NATURA 2000 in the Black Sea" project, experts identified these unique formations in areas including Zelenka, Aladzha Banka, and Ropotamo Beach. Funded by the Operational Programme Environment and led by the Pontus Indago Consortium, this project marks a significant milestone in marine research.

Consortium leader Boris Karakushev highlighted that the existence of bubbling reefs had long been suspected but lacked concrete evidence until now. The project's primary focus lies in mapping habitats within Bulgaria's sea territory, assessing the effectiveness of the NATURA 2000 network, and aligning designated zones with actual species distribution.

The initiative aims to evaluate species distribution, identify those crucial for conservation efforts, and pinpoint areas necessitating habitat maintenance and restoration.

Deputy Environment and Water Minister Petar Dimitrov emphasized the project's alignment with environmental policies and its direct relevance to fulfilling Bulgaria's commitments under the EU Habitats Directive, embedded within the Biological Diversity Act.

Supported by the European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020, this discovery marks a significant step forward in understanding and preserving the Black Sea's unique marine ecosystems.

