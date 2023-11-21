Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Warm for the Season

Get ready for a weather shift this week as clouds move in from the west, bringing changes across Bulgaria. According to meteorological forecasts, Tuesday will start off with minimum temperatures ranging from 1 to 6°C, hitting a low of 2°C in the capital, Sofia. Throughout the day, expect cloud cover to increase, and by evening, rain is expected in the northwest. Maximum temperatures will hover between 11 and 16°C, reaching 11°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, Tuesday promises a sunny morning, transitioning to overcast skies in the afternoon, albeit without rainfall. Temperatures will range from 11-15°C, with the water temperature varying from 9-11°C. The sea swell is predicted to measure between 1-2.

In the mountainous regions, expect cloudy skies with sporadic showers. Snowfall is anticipated above 1,800 meters. Temperature forecasts predict 9°C at 1,200 meters and 3°C at 2,000 meters.

As the week progresses, Wednesday is expected to remain overcast and rainy, while Thursday will see a halt to the rainfall.