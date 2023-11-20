Bulgarian Nationals Safely Extracted from Gaza Strip to Cairo

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 20, 2023, Monday
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel shared on Monday that nine Bulgarian citizens, along with their family members, have been successfully rescued from the Gaza Strip, finding safety in Cairo. Gabriel expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts involving Bulgaria's diplomatic representations in Cairo, Ramallah, and Tel Aviv, underscoring ongoing measures to facilitate their return to Bulgaria. Stressing the commitment to assist all Bulgarian citizens in need, Gabriel highlighted the Foreign Ministry's website banner, providing real-time support information.

At the onset of November, Bulgarian diplomatic officials met the citizens at the Rafah Border Crossing, orchestrating their transit to Cairo from the Egypt-Gaza Strip border.

