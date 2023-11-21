Milk Production Plummets: Bulgaria Ranks Bottom in EU Dairy Farms!

Bulgaria's dairy sector faces a concerning revelation as Eurostat data exposes the country's stark reality: recording the lowest annual average milk production across the European Union in 2022. According to the statistics published on Monday, Bulgarian dairy farms yielded an average of approximately 3,621 kg per cow, the lowest in the EU. This distressing figure puts Bulgaria at the bottom of the chart, followed closely by Romania, with an average production of 3,367 kg per cow.

Contrarily, Denmark and Estonia took the lead in milk production, boasting the highest averages of 10,017 kg and 10,028 kg per cow, respectively. The disparity in production among EU nations highlights a notable imbalance in dairy output.

Despite the EU farms collectively churning out an estimated 160 million tonnes of raw milk in 2022, marking only a marginal dip of 0.3 million tonnes from the previous year, the overall trajectory is one of stability. This contrasts starkly with the consistent production growth observed since 2010. The average annual milk production per dairy cow continues to ascend across the EU, reaching an impressive 7,653 kg in 2022.