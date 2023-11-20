Europe's Largest Nuclear Reactor Shut Down after Failure
Europe's largest nuclear reactor, Finland's Olkiluoto 3, was shut down automatically due to a technical problem, but is expected to return to production on November 21 after repairs, AFP reported.
"The Olkiluoto 3 unit was in normal production mode when a fault in the turbine installation automatically shut down power generation at the facility. At the time of the failure, the facility was operating as intended," TVO said in a statement.
"The cause of the failure was determined to be a malfunctioning temperature measurement in the generator's cooling system," the statement said, adding that "the incident had no impact on nuclear safety."
Europe's next-generation pressurized water reactor (EPR), built by the French-led Areva-Siemens consortium, produces about 14% of Finland's electricity.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Houthis Lay Conditions for Release of Hijacked Ship with Bulgarians Aboard
- » Day 636 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Western Leaders Visit the Country on the Day of Dignity and Freedom
- » Leader of Dutch Far-Right Party was HIt with a Beer Bottle Two Days before the Election
- » The Highjacked "Galaxy Leader" is in the Port of Hudaydah
- » Hamas-Israel Truce Nearing: Diplomatic Talks Amid Hostage Crisis
- » Donald Trump Slams Biden: US Borders 'Most Unsafe' in World History