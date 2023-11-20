Europe's Largest Nuclear Reactor Shut Down after Failure

World | November 20, 2023, Monday // 15:51
Bulgaria: Europe's Largest Nuclear Reactor Shut Down after Failure @Wikimedia Commons

Europe's largest nuclear reactor, Finland's Olkiluoto 3, was shut down automatically due to a technical problem, but is expected to return to production on November 21 after repairs, AFP reported.

"The Olkiluoto 3 unit was in normal production mode when a fault in the turbine installation automatically shut down power generation at the facility. At the time of the failure, the facility was operating as intended," TVO said in a statement.

"The cause of the failure was determined to be a malfunctioning temperature measurement in the generator's cooling system," the statement said, adding that "the incident had no impact on nuclear safety."

Europe's next-generation pressurized water reactor (EPR), built by the French-led Areva-Siemens consortium, produces about 14% of Finland's electricity.

